In-person Storytimes returning to the Menlo Park Library

Beginning November 18, storytimes are coming back to the Menlo Park Library! Bring your little ones for stories, songs and fun! Drop in at the time and location that works best for you.

Thursdays at 10:15 am – Main Library

Fridays at 10:15 am – Main Library

Saturdays at 11:15 am – Main Library

Saturdays at 11:15 am – Belle Haven Branch Library

No storytimes on November 25-26 and December 24-25.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2021