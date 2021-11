M-A defeats Salinas to advance to Division I playoffs

The Menlo-Atherton High School football team defeated Salinas High on Friday night by a score of 35-31. The win allows M-A (9-2) to advance to the Division I playoffs agains St. Francis this Friday at 7:00 pm.

Photo by Bob Dahlberg @bobd_photo (c) 2021 taken on November 5 against TKA