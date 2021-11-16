Ravenswood Classroom Partners is new name for non-profit All Students Matters

All Students Matter announced that the organization has changed its name to Ravenswood Classroom Partners. The new name was chosen to better reflect what the organization has done since 2008: partnering with Ravenswood teachers in the classroom to support student success in eastern Menlo Park and East Palo Alto.

“While the name has changed, our mission remains the same,” says Executive Director Angie Holman, (pictured with student pre-pandemic). “Our mission, inspired by the belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn, is to provide volunteer tutoring and mentoring to Ravenswood students.”

“Our new name also embodies our commitment to the Ravenswood community, as we exclusively support students in the Ravenswood City School District.”

Ravenswood Classroom Partners (RCP) is also announcing refinements to its tutoring programs in support of the school district’s priorities. RCP is implementing a high-dosage literacy tutoring model in a new, structured program and is adding support for the district’s new hands-on science lessons.

“This year, we are engaging students in person with high-dosage tutoring support in literacy. This means the children with the greatest academic needs will receive one-on-one tutoring multiple times each week,” explains Angie, who is a Menlo Park resident. “Building literacy and comprehension skills help students succeed academically in reading, writing, and math.”

“We are also thrilled to be partnering with district teachers in supporting hands-on science labs each week. The district is implementing a new science curriculum and our volunteers will support elementary school classroom teachers to engage students in weekly hand-on science projects.”

“As with all our programs throughout the years, our volunteer tutors do more than work with students with their academics. They are a consistent, caring presence in the lives of these children and use their RCP social-emotional skills training to mentor students and help boost self-confidence and a love of learning.”

Ravenswood Classroom Partners volunteers tutor over 450 students each week during the school year. Last year, the volunteers donated over 10,000 hours of literacy, writing, and social-emotional support, all at no charge to the district or families.