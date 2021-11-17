Three Menlo-Atherton High School athletes receive honors

Menlo-Atherton High School Athletic Directors Paul Snow and Steven Kryger announced that senior Nathalie Benrey has received the American Junior Golf Association’s Scholastic All American Award , junior Jeremy Koren is the recipient of USA Lacrosse’s Bob Scott Award for the Silicon Valley region, and current senior Malone Lohmann was selected as an Academic All-American by USA Lacrosse for the Silicon Valley region.

Criteria to earn American Junior Golf Association’s All-America honors include a top-10 finish in an AJGA Open or Invitational event (events played between October 2, 2020, and September 12, 2021), a minimum test score of 1450 SAT, 33 ACT and a minimum 3.5 weighted GPA on the 4.0 scale.

Nathalie is a 4-year starter on the M-A Girls Golf team and captured the PAL Individual Championship and was the PAL Golfer of the Year in her junior season. She has been a captain the past two seasons and a leader on the course and in the classroom.

The Bob Scott Award recognizes a player in each area who goes above and beyond in service to his team, school and community. This player exemplifies the fundamentals of lacrosse, works hard to improve his game and is a leader both on and off the field. This player truly honors the game of lacrosse, is invested in the development of the game in their town and are exemplary teammates. In addition, they must be outstanding students with high academic achievement and serve as role models within their school community.

Jeremy has been a starter on the M-A Boys Varsity Lacrosse team the past three seasons and the team’s best defenseman and captain the past two. He regularly covers the opposing teams’ best player and holds them well below their season points average. Jeremy has committed to playing at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania next year.

A USA Lacrosse All-American is one of the best players in the United States, while also embodying excellent sportsmanship. A USA Lacrosse All-Academic honoree is a player who exhibits exemplary lacrosse skills, good sportsmanship on the field, and represents high standards of academic achievement in the classroom.

Malone has been a starter on the M-A boys varsity lacrosse team the past three seasons and the team’s leader in goals and assists the past two. Malone was one of two junior captains this past season and the team’s leader on offense.

Nathalie Benrey of photo courtesy of Menlo-Atherton High School; photo by Jeremy Koren by Bob Dahlberg; photos of Malone Lohmann courtesy of Lohmann family