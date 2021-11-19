APD/ADAPT communications drill in Atherton on November 20

The Atherton Police Department and the Atherton Disaster and Preparedness Team (ADAPT) invite the community to come and observe a communications drill on Saturday, November 20, from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Police personnel and ADAPT volunteers will be available to answer questions and discuss disaster/emergency response plans and procedures.

This communications drill is testing the communications network capability of ADAPT and their subsequent communication with the police department in the event of a disaster or emergency. When disaster strikes, communication with first responders is critical in order to prioritize the need for help with very limited resources. This serves as a great reminder to all to “Get Ready Now” and be prepared to take care of yourself and your family and possibly be on your own for 5 to 7 days.

To assist with disaster response and communication, Atherton has been divided into 14 areas to facilitate emergency preparedness and response at the neighborhood level. Each area has its own Area Number, volunteer leader (Area Coordinator), and pre-assigned gathering spot (Emergency Assembly Point).

An Emergency Assembly Point (EAP) is a well-developed and well-known FEMA (Federal Emergency Response Agency) disaster management tool for communities and neighborhoods. Much like a designated assembly area at a school where children gather outside during a fire drill, EAP’s provide a convenient avenue to facilitate neighbors helping neighbors in a major emergency. In the event of a widespread emergency or disaster, residents should go to their Emergency Assembly Point in an emergency, after making sure that their household members are safe and secure, to request assistance if help is needed or to help others in need.

To find out what ADAPT area you live in, the location of your local EAP, and to learn more about disaster preparedness visit the ADAPT website at www.getreadyatherton.org

Although the drill will be Town wide, the main communication hub and command post for this drill will be at the former police department building located at 83 Ashfield Road.