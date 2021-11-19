Reclaiming Ohlone Tradition is topic on November 23

Meet Vincent Medina (Muwekma Ohlone) and Louis Trevino (Rumsen Ohlone), and learn about their work to bring Ohlone languages and foods, following in the footsteps of those who lived before in the Menlo Park Library presentation on Tuesday, November 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Vincent Medina (Muwekma Ohlone) is a leader in the efforts to strengthen the Chochenyo Ohlone language. Vincent was born and lives in his family’s indigenous tribal area of Halkin (Southern Oakland/San Leandro/San Lorenzo/Hayward).

Louis Trevino (Rumsen Ohlone) is active in the cultural revitalization efforts of his people. He is focused primarily on the revitalization of the Rumsen language and traditional Ohlone foods. He longs for a full and holistic revitalization of the lifeways of his ancestors, including language, story, song, art, food, and every other aspect of traditional Rumsen Ohlone culture, and he is grateful to contribute to the effort.

Vincent and Louis co-founded mak-‘amham, an organization and restaurant focused on reviving and strengthening traditional Ohlone foods and sharing them with their communities, and educating the public of Ohlone culture through cuisine.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.