Options for Thanksgiving Day dining in Menlo Park
Here’s a round up of restaurants in Menlo Park that will be serving Thanksgiving dinner. In addition, Camper is offering “everything but the bird” and Flea Street is offering a complete Thanksgiving dinner to go (deadline to order is Nov. 21).
Bistro Vida: Three-course Thanksgiving dinner from Noon to 8:00 pm dine or to go
British Bankers Club: Special Prix-Fixe menu, open from 2:00 to 9:00 pm
Left Bank: Four-course Prix-Fixe menu, open from Noon to 8:00 pm; pick up and delivery also available
Madera at Rosewood Sand Hill: Four-course family-style feast all-day
Menlo Tavern at Stanford Park Hotel: Three-course Prix-Fixe menu, open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm
Oak + Violet at Park James Hotel: Four-course Pre-Fixe menu, open from 2:00 to 8:00 pm
Don’t see your favorite restaurant? It is probably closed on Thanksgiving.
Note: Photo is not representative of any of the Menlo Park offerings.
