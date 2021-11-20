Options for Thanksgiving Day dining in Menlo Park

Here’s a round up of restaurants in Menlo Park that will be serving Thanksgiving dinner. In addition, Camper is offering “everything but the bird” and Flea Street is offering a complete Thanksgiving dinner to go (deadline to order is Nov. 21).

Bistro Vida: Three-course Thanksgiving dinner from Noon to 8:00 pm dine or to go

British Bankers Club: Special Prix-Fixe menu, open from 2:00 to 9:00 pm

Left Bank: Four-course Prix-Fixe menu, open from Noon to 8:00 pm; pick up and delivery also available

Madera at Rosewood Sand Hill: Four-course family-style feast all-day

Menlo Tavern at Stanford Park Hotel: Three-course Prix-Fixe menu, open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Oak + Violet at Park James Hotel: Four-course Pre-Fixe menu, open from 2:00 to 8:00 pm

Don’t see your favorite restaurant? It is probably closed on Thanksgiving.

Note: Photo is not representative of any of the Menlo Park offerings.