Tiny bit of moisture squeezed from the sky over Menlo Park

When weather watcher Dennis Nugent went out last night around 10:00 pm to walk the dog, there was a tiny drizzle happening. And this morning early risers noticed damp streets. It wasn’t much — just 0.01″ bringing the year-to-date to 5.87″. We spotted this pretty fall foliage on Oak Avenue; if Dennis had been with us he could have identified it, thanks to an app on his iPhone.