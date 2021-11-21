Donating for Dignity is a success in its first year of turkey donations

The first annual “Donating for Dignity” was a huge success thanks to the efforts of Kyle Lierk at Woodside Priory, Reid Particelli at Sacred Heart Prep and Rotary Club of Menlo Park members and volunteers, who initiated the effort.

Charles Schmuck emailed the results: “Rotary of Menlo Park — 36 turkeys donated to St Anthony’s; Woodside Priory — 222 turkeys donated to St Anthony’s; Sacred Heart Prep 145 to St Anthony’s, 100 to St Francis Center, and 100 as part of full meals to Catholic Charities. Wow!

“So within our little contest, our winner this year is the Priory — based on the percent of the students who donated including middle and high schools — with an amazing 54% of students contributing a turkey.

“Therefore, as Kyle and Reid agreed, at an assembly in January at the Priory, Sacred Heart will present a check for $1,000 to St Anthony’s in honor of the Priory’s win! And in the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Rotary Club of Menlo Park members have raised our own St Anthony’s donation of $1,000 to match SHP!

“Reid and Kyle did the lesson planning and got students from the two schools together to assure they learned about the disparity in income/food right here in our area. Much more important than just a drive for turkeys! A great team effort from the two schools,Rotary and Max at St. Anthony’s.”