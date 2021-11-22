Scarves for dogs? Yes, says Riley Wolf

by Linda Hubbard on November 22, 2021

News about Willows neighborhood resident Riley Wolf came to us just as we were thinking of a way to spotlight local folks who were making/selling things that would make good holiday gifts.

A neighbor of Riley and her family, Vasey Hargreaves, brought the 20-year-old to our attention, emailing: “Riley, who is autistic,  started a business, Skippy Scarfs, based on her passion for dogs and knitting.

“Riley is well known in our neighborhood for her connection to furry creatures, her amazing memory for faces/names and sports trivia, and now, for her growing business.”

About her business Riley says: “It came to me when I was knitting a human scarf, and my dog and friend Skippy would cuddle up and rest his cute head on my fluffy half knitted creation, that dogs love scarfs. So I knitted Skippy his first ScARF and the world was transformed. Welcome to our new world where dogs wear scarfs!”

Learn more about Riley’s scarfs for dogs — and people — online.

Note: Please send in your tips about local people making good holiday gifts.

Photos courtesy of Wolf family

