Sustainable San Mateo County seeks award nominations

Sustainable San Mateo County opened nominations for its 2022 awards program, which honors those who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to sustainable practices. Applications must be received by Dec. 6. SSMC will celebrate the awardees at its 23rd annual Awards Celebration in spring 2022.

Sustainability Award nominations may be made in five categories:

Individuals

Nonprofits

Businesses

Educational institutions

Government

In addition, SSMC is accepting nominations for its 20th annual Green Building Award, which it co-sponsors with the San Mateo Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Application forms and criteria for the awards are available on the Sustainable San Mateo County website and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Peninsula Clean Energy is also accepting nominations its 2022 All-Electric Awards program, which recognizes builders, property owners and design teams on the forefront of building electrification in San Mateo County. Nominations are due Nov. 17. Winners will be honored during SSMC’s Awards Celebration. For more information, visit the Peninsula Clean Energy website.

For more information, visit the Sustainable San Mateo County website.