Electrification survey seeks to identify ways to ease electrification in Menlo Park

In 2020, the Menlo Park City Council adopted a bold climate goal of zero carbon by 2030. To accomplish that goal, a 2021 City Council priority is to “Explore policy/program options to convert 95% of existing buildings to all-electric by 2030.”

The City of Menlo Park is conducting a survey to determine how to make it easier to convert existing buildings to all electric buildings.

For the purposes of this survey, an all electric building is defined as “Any occupiable structure that does not contain a gas burning appliance requiring a city permit (gas water heater and furnace).”

Help the City by taking this survey by Dec. 3, 2021.

Survey in English

Encuesta en español