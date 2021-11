Menlo Park Mayor Drew Combs gives State of the City Talk on November 30

Mayor Drew Combs address will highlight the accomplishments of the past year and what’s on the horizon for Menlo Park. It takes place on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 6:00 pm via Zoom (zoom.us/join). Meeting ID 889-7965-1340

You can also access the meeting via phone: Dial 669-900-6833; Meeting ID 889-7965-1340

Photo by Scott R. Kline (c) 2019