Menlo Park tailor Bob Stankovic dies at age 81

Much-loved Menlo Park tailor Bob Stankovic died at age 81 on November 20, 2021, with his family by his side.

Branislav Stankovic was born in a small town in Serbia on September 6, 1940. He came to the United States when he was 17 years old. At a very early age, Bob showed a strong work ethic and worked as a tailor in Palo Alto and then in Menlo Park for more than 64 years.

He made a life for himself and his family in Redwood City. He was kind, generous, extremely welcoming, hysterically funny, and the most loving man to those that knew him.

“He will be sadly missed by many who took sewing to him and many of us who drove, walked, or bicycled by his open door for many, many years,” wrote Brooke Bogard on Next-door.

Noted Karl May: ” I first went to Bob in the early 90s with a problem with my pants. I told him my mother would expect I could fix it. He told me to let him take care of it. Over the years, he worked on many more projects for me.

“On this Thanksgiving weekend, we should express our thanks to the many members of our community like Bob who have established an enduring presence and made Menlo Park and Atherton special.”

Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lada; his daughters Linda (Craig), and Julie; his four grandchildren Luka, Colin, Derek and Isabella.

A private funeral was held today. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s name to the St. Pius School Scholarship Fund or the Canyon Heights Academy Scholarship Fund.

Photo of Bob’s tailor shop by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021