The Main Gallery hosts Holiday Show through January 9

As we continue to highlight gifts made locally, you’ll find artist books, ceramics, collage, glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, prints, sculpture, and woodwork at The Main Gallery in Downtown Menlo Park.

In addition, there are silk prints and jewelry offered by featured artist Patricia Brandt.

Located at 883 Santa Cruz Avenue, The Main Gallery is open daily from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm during the holidays.