Going from Gas to Electric is topic on November 30

by Contributed Content on November 28, 2021

In this program presented by the Menlo Park Library, you’ll learn how you can help tackle climate change by making a few key appliance changes in your home and learning the basics of home electrification in this webinar scheduled for Tuesday, November 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Learn:

-Why it’s so important
-What appliances are involved
-How to get the most out of your existing electrical panel
-Pitfalls to avoid
-Tips for a successful project

Having developed more than a dozen electrification plans for homes, including their own, our presenters will break down the process into manageable steps that they say anyone can use to electrify their home with confidence.

