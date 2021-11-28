Going from Gas to Electric is topic on November 30
In this program presented by the Menlo Park Library, you’ll learn how you can help tackle climate change by making a few key appliance changes in your home and learning the basics of home electrification in this webinar scheduled for Tuesday, November 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.
Learn:
-Why it’s so important
-What appliances are involved
-How to get the most out of your existing electrical panel
-Pitfalls to avoid
-Tips for a successful project
Having developed more than a dozen electrification plans for homes, including their own, our presenters will break down the process into manageable steps that they say anyone can use to electrify their home with confidence.
