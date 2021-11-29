Attracting pollinators is garden topic on December 1

What should you plant to attract pollinators to your yard, and why are pollinators so important? Joan Morris, the pets, wildlife, and garden columnist for Bay Area News Group, will answer your questions on Wednesday, December 1, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Joan is the founder of Our Garden, a demonstration garden in Walnut Creek. She started her career in 1978 as a reporter for a small New Mexico newspaper and has lived in the Bay Area since 1988.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Menlo Park Library’s Garden Talk series takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.