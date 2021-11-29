Prepare to be generous to these local non-profit organizations on Giving Tuesday

Entering its tenth year, Giving Tuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, kicking off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. This year it is on November 30.

Below is a list of local, 501(c)3 non-profits in InMenlo’s coverage area, many of which we’ve profiled in the past.

We’ve tried to be comprehensive, listing non-profits with a physical presence and/or mailing address in Menlo Park, Atherton, Woodside and Portola Valley, along with nearby non-profits that serve residents of these communities in a significant way. If you’re aware of a non-profit that is not listed, please let us know at tips[at]inmenlo.com.

350 Silicon Valley

All Five

Alley-Oop Kids

Art in Action

At Home Humanitarian

Bay Area Association of Kidney Patients

Bay Area Cancer Connections

Bay Area Lyme Foundation

Beyond Barriers Athletic Foundation

Beyond Type 1

Boy and Girls Club of the Peninsula

Child and Family Institute

Community Equity Collaborative

Filoli

Friends of Huddart and Wunderlich Parks

M-A Foundation for the Future

GeoHazards International

Jasper Ridge Farm

Kasumisou Foundation

Kepler’s Literary Foundation

Las Lomitas Education Foundation

Las Lomitas League

LifeMoves

Looma Education

Menlowe Ballet

Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation

Menlo Park Historical Association

Menlo Park Library Foundation

Menlo Park Public Art

Menlo Spark

National Center for Equine Facilitated Therapy

Palo Alto Community Fund

Pandas Network

Peninsula College Fund

Peninsula Open Space Trust

Peninsula Volunteers, Inc.

Police & Working K-9 Foundation

Portola Valley Theatre Conservatory

Ravenswood Classroom Partners

Ravenswood Education Foundation

Ravenswood Family Health Center

Rebuilding Together Peninsula

SafeSpace

St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room

Riekes Center

Stanford Jazz Workshop

Stanford Live

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

There With Care Bay Area

The Village Link

Upward Scholars

West Bay Model Railroad Association