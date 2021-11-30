Enjoy coffee with Menlo Park cops at Philz Coffee on December 1

Menlo Park police officers will be coordinating a series of Coffee with a Cop events throughout Menlo Park. The next one is on Wednesday, December 1 from 8:00 to 10:00 am at Philz Coffee across from the Menlo Park train station.

Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together–over coffee–to discuss issues of community concern. There is no agenda or speeches, just a chance to interact with officers, ask questions and to get to know them a little better.

Hablamos español. Oficiales de habla hispana estarán presentes.