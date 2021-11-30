Vote16 SMC is hosting Be The Change event at Menlo School

Vote16 SMC is partnering with the San Mateo County Youth Commission to host a first of its kind SMC event — Be The Change, a civic forum to engage youth in discourse and action around community and political issues. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with political leaders and organizations, learn how to advocate for social change and impact, and collaborate with peers.

This event is free to the public, and will be held at Menlo School on December 7 at 3:30 pm. Vaccination is required, and snacks will be provided. RSVP at tinyurl.com/youthcivicforum.

“The keynote speaker is State Senator Josh Becker and we have several other civic and political leaders as well as interactive events with youth from across the county,” emailed Vikram Seshadri, founder of Vote16 SMC.

