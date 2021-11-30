Vote16 SMC is hosting Be The Change event at Menlo School

by Linda Hubbard on November 30, 2021

Vote16 SMC is partnering with the San Mateo County Youth Commission to host a first of its kind SMC event — Be The Change, a civic forum to engage youth in discourse and action around community and political issues.  Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with political leaders and organizations, learn how to advocate for social change and impact, and collaborate with peers.

This event is free to the public, and will be held at Menlo School on December 7 at 3:30 pm. Vaccination is required, and snacks will be provided. RSVP at tinyurl.com/youthcivicforum.

“The keynote speaker is State Senator Josh Becker and we have several other civic and political leaders as well as interactive events with youth from across the county,” emailed Vikram Seshadri, founder of Vote16 SMC.

Read more about Vote16 SMC and why the organization is pushing for a lower voter age in this M-A Chronicle article.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search