Appointments now required at San Mateo County-operated vaccine clinic

Due to high demand for COVID-19 booster shots, appointments are now required for those 12 and older to receive a shot at the County-operated vaccine clinic operating at the Event Center.

Previously, appointments were strongly encouraged but on-site registration was also available. Starting today, walk-ups will be turned away. Appointments for the Event Center site as well as other community clinic options are available through MyTurn.

First and second vaccine dose shots are available at the drive-through clinic in addition to boosters for those 18 and older. Even with an appointment, attendees should expect a wait time.

Boosters are also available at community clinics, health care provider and pharmacies, many without needing an appointment. A schedule of County-operated community clinics is available at https://www.smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar

Pediatric vaccine shots (ages 5-11) are still available at the children’s clinic also located at the Event Center. Appointment through MyTurn are strongly encouraged but walk-ins are accepted.

The San Mateo Event Center is located at 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, 94403.

Photo by Preston Merchant / San Mateo County Health