Temporary library in Atherton to close for two to three months beginning December 5

The temporary library in Atherton will be closed starting on Sunday, December 5, for a two to three month period. The new library is set to open sometime in Spring 2022.

Mail-out services of your holds will be offered during this time to ensure you can continue reading and exploring with San Mateo County Libraries.

Thank you for your understanding. If you need any help at all during this time, please connect with our Customer Care team at 1-833-YES-SMCL from 10 AM – 8 PM, Monday through Tuesday, and 10 AM – 5 PM, Wednesday through Saturday.

Graphic shows what the new library will look like.