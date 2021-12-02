Christmas Market at Allied Arts Guild set for December 4

The Christmas Market at Allied Arts Guild will be held on Saturday, December 4 from 10:00 am to 4:00 .m. You’ll find handcrafted goods — such as knitted sweaters, soap and lotion gift packs, belts, bags, and more from a variety of local vendors and artists.

Visit the Artisan Shop for additional gift ideas and check out the silent auction featuring themed Christmas trees. The event also offers activities and treats, and kids will have a chance to visit Santa!

When you finish your shopping enjoy coffee or lunch at Café Wisteria — reservations are suggested by calling (650) 838-9002.

Free admission and parking. CDC and County safety measures will be in full effect. Proceeds benefit Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2016