Experiencing a fogbow in Sharon Heights

We’re a bit delayed posting these intriguing photos taken on Tuesday, November 3, a day that brought tule fog to some of the hollows of the mid-Peninsula. (We know as we drove to the City on 280 and witnessed the patches coming and going.

Sharon Heights resident Erhan Ark witnessed something more usual. He emails:

“After my morning prayer, I went out to my balcony and I was amazed by the gorgeous scene. It was like Pearly gate waiting for me to go through it.

“By the way, while I was shooting pictures (and some video), I didn’t know the name of this phenomenon. But instinctively, I called it “Fogbow.” Then I searched online and learned that according to NASA:

“The fogbow’s lack of colors is caused by the smaller water drops … so small that the wavelength of light becomes important. Diffraction smears out colors that would be created by larger rainbow water drops…

“I love the view from my home which is in the middle of the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club.”

Photos by Erhan Ark (c) 2021