Sign up today for Cafe Zoë’s Gingerbread House Decorating Contests

Cafe Zoë is bringing back the Gingerbread House Decorating Competition!

You can sign up for Friday, Dec 10, from 3:00 to 4:30 pm OR Saturday, Dec 11, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

SIGN UP BY EOD THURSDAY DEC 9. https://bit.ly/czgingerbread

Rules

1) You must use the house provided by Café Zoë. No extra walls!

2) Teams may bring decorations and tools as well as utilize the extra decorations provided by the café.

3) You must finish the house within the time frame allotted.

4) $20 entrance fee to be paid upon completing the house.

Winning Categories: Most Beautiful, Best Use of Materials, Most Interesting…?, Best In Show, Most Delicious-Looking