Fremont Park tree lighting set for December 10

by Linda Hubbard on December 3, 2021

Community members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to those in need. Donated food items will benefit local families with the help of local nonprofit organization, Samaritan House.

Donated food items must be non-perishable, unexpired food items in their original, unopened retail packaging. Examples of needed food items include: pastas, grains, rice, macaroni, peanut butter, instant potatoes, breakfast cereals, canned fruits and vegetables, and similar nutritious food items.

After the tree lighting, take a stroll down Santa Cruz Avenue and enjoy the many local businesses and restaurants that downtown Menlo Park has to offer.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2015

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search