Fremont Park tree lighting set for December 10

Community members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to those in need. Donated food items will benefit local families with the help of local nonprofit organization, Samaritan House.

Donated food items must be non-perishable, unexpired food items in their original, unopened retail packaging. Examples of needed food items include: pastas, grains, rice, macaroni, peanut butter, instant potatoes, breakfast cereals, canned fruits and vegetables, and similar nutritious food items.

After the tree lighting, take a stroll down Santa Cruz Avenue and enjoy the many local businesses and restaurants that downtown Menlo Park has to offer.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2015