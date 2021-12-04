Allied Arts Christmas Market is always a festive occasion

There was a good crowd when we stopped by the Allied Arts Christmas Market around 12:30 today. And the grounds — and various shops — were festively decorated.

One of our favorite shops is Menlo Botanica, which had a great assortment of wreaths along with some mini Christmas trees.

At the shop next-door, we encountered a masked Santa visiting with a youngster.

The Christmas Market continues to 4:00 pm today. Proceeds benefit Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021