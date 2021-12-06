Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces $7 million in grants to organizations in San Mateo County

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) recently announced it will commit $7 million in grants to 75 organizations working to build equity and opportunity in communities across San Mateo County. Organizations will receive funding through the fifth annual Community Fund.

Organizations receiving grants located within InMenlo’s coverage area — and/or heavily serving residents in the area — include Art in Action, Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula, Children’s Health Council, Family Connections, JobTrain, My New Red Shoes, Peninsula College Fund, and There With Care Bay Area.

The Community Fund has continued to evolve since launching in 2017 to elevate community voice, center racial equity, and move toward more trust-based practices, driven by recommendations from partners and community members. Updates to the Fund this year include an expanded geographic reach and budget to serve communities across San Mateo County, multi-year funding, and the launch of a participatory grantmaking review panel that engaged community members across the County as part of the grant funding decision-making process.

2022 Community Fund partners will receive two-year grants up to $200,000 to work with communities most impacted by systemic inequities and to provide resources and services to support basic needs. In addition, partners will have access to capacity building programs and support designed to develop leadership, build infrastructure, and seed collaboration.

A complete list of recipients is available online.

InMenlo file photo of Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula (c) 2020