Wet streets greet Menlo Park residents this morning

Yes, measurable rain fell overnight in Menlo Park. “My digital gauge recorded 0.01″ on 12/6 and an additional 0.06″ from midnight to 9:00 am this morning,” reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent.

That brings the year-to-date figure to 5.95″.

The sun played peekaboo for much of the morning, framing the fall color beautifully. No additional rain is forecast.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021