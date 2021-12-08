DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint planned for Dec. 10 in Menlo Park

Menlo Park Police Department will be conducting a Driving Under the Influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint on December 10, 2021, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.

Menlo Park Police Department reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

In 2019, 3,606 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes on California roads. Last year, Menlo Park Police Department investigated 2 DUI collisions which resulted in 2 injuries and one death.

Menlo Park Police Department offers these reminders to ensure you have a safe night of fun that doesn’t involve a DUI:

Always use a designated sober driver – a friend who is not drinking, ride-share, cab or public transportation – to get home.

See someone who is clearly impaired try and drive? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home.

Report drunk drivers – Call 911.

Hosting a party? Offer nonalcoholic drinks. Monitor who is drinking and how they are getting home.

Getting home safely is cheap, but getting a DUI is not! Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to Menlo Park Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.