Spotted: Giant holiday ornaments on Bay Laurel

by Linda Hubbard on December 8, 2021

We love these giant holiday balls spotted during a walk on Bay Laurel Drive in Menlo Park.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search