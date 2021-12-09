Filoli at night is a dazzling delight during the holidays

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most went to Filoli one evening earlier this week and remarked at the number of people and “more lights than ever.” We present some of the outside photos here and will circle back with some interior shots next week. (Too many great photos to choose from!)

Filoli’s historic House and Garden will be open during the holidays through January 2, 2022. Daytime admission (10:00 am to 4:00 pm: Adults $28; Children 5-17 $15; under 5 years old free. Evening admission: 4:00 to 8:00 pm: Adults $38; Children 5-17 $20; under 5 years old free. Members receive 20% off tickets. All admission must be reserved online. (Act fast as most evening admissions are sold out.) Masks required indoors regardless of vaccination status.

In the Garden, visitors can find dazzling light displays including a river of lights, a Yew tree rainbow, and other vibrant installations. As the sun sets, cozy fire pits and holiday libations are available at the Woodland Garden Court.

In the House, more than 20 decorated trees will be on display. Experience the grand Bourn-era Dining Room complete with piano music and lively discussion, and reminisce in the Roth-era Family Room as classic Christmas hits and vintage commercials play on the 1960’s Zenith television.

You can snap a selfie with Santa in the Woodland Garden Court from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on December 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021