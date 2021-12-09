Input needed for Menlo Park’s redistricting process on December 11
Join the Independent Redistricting Commission for an in-person meeting at the Belle Haven Library, 410 Ivy Drive on Saturday, December 11, at noon.
Every 10 years, local governments use new data from the Census to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed. State law requires cities and counties to engage communities in the redistricting process by holding public hearings and doing public outreach. Menlo Park is asking for your help and input.
The primary goal when developing election districts is to draw lines that respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements. Join us for our upcoming Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) meeting where the demographer, GEOinovo, will be showing the public the mapping tool.
Independent Redistricting Commission meeting
Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021
noon
Get involved:
- Define your neighborhood or community of interest
- Explain why redistricting is relevant to your community
- Get the tools you need to draw a map and submit to the IRC for future consideration
- Provide your input
