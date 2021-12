Overnight sprinkles add up to measurable rain in Menlo Park

We spent yesterday evening in the northern Peninsula where it was raining when we arrived and still putting out moisture when we departed.

Not so when we arrived back home in Menlo Park where streets were still dry.

But overnight did bring measurable rain, 0.04″ according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge. That brings the year-to-date to 5.99″.

A big storm may be on the way…