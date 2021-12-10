Menlo Park Cub Scouts conduct successful food drive for Second Harvest

Cub Scouts Pack 222 of Menlo Park, a group of 5-11 year olds who attend Oak Knoll and Las Lomitas schools, ran a food drive last month to collect food for Second Harvest of Silicon Valley as their annual fall service project. Together, the scouts collected over 180 bags and 1900 pounds of food for the Bay Area food bank.

When asked about the food drive, Brian, age 10, said, “I liked the food drive because we collected food for people that cannot afford to buy it themselves.” Jason, age 8, said “It was fun to see how much food we collected.”

Together the scouts of Pack 222 would like to give a big thank you to all the friends and neighbors who contributed to the food drive and made it a great success!”