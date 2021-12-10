Pickleball now available at Nealon Park and Kelly Park

Pickleball is a popular and fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong into a lively experience for all ages and abilities. Played on a modified tennis court, pickleball is a fun outdoor activity the whole family can enjoy. By popular demand, Menlo Park now offers pickleball at Nealon Park and Kelly Park.

The City of Menlo Park has begun a three-month pilot program at Nealon Park (800 Middlefield Avenue) on court #5. The court is set aside for drop-in pickleball play from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and then shared with tennis from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. No key is needed to access the pickleball court.

Kelly Park (100 Terminal Ave.) has had a pilot program for about a year, open for drop-in visits.

Don’t know how to play? Learn the rules first.

No paddles? No problem. Pickleball paddles and balls are now available for checkout from Menlo Park Library at no charge. Request a pickleball set.

Photos of pickle ball players at Nealon Park by Robb Most (c) 2021