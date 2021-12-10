Pickleball now available at Nealon Park and Kelly Park

by Contributed Content on December 10, 2021

Pickleball is a popular and fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong into a lively experience for all ages and abilities. Played on a modified tennis court, pickleball is a fun outdoor activity the whole family can enjoy. By popular demand, Menlo Park now offers pickleball at Nealon Park and Kelly Park.

  • The City of Menlo Park has begun a three-month pilot program at Nealon Park (800 Middlefield Avenue) on court #5. The court is set aside for drop-in pickleball play from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and then shared with tennis from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. No key is needed to access the pickleball court.
  • Kelly Park (100 Terminal Ave.) has had a pilot program for about a year, open for drop-in visits.
  • Don’t know how to play? Learn the rules first.
  • No paddles? No problem. Pickleball paddles and balls are now available for checkout from Menlo Park Library at no charge. Request a pickleball set.

Photos of pickle ball players at Nealon Park by Robb Most (c) 2021

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search