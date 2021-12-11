Tree in Fremont Park is lit for the holiday season

There were special helpers on hand last night at Fremont Park when Menlo Park Mayor Drew Combs was ready to flip the switch to turn on the holiday lights — his daughter and a number of her Laurel kindergarten classmates made moving that big switch to “on” super easy.

Also on hand was Poet Laureate of San Mateo County Aileen Cassinetto (pictured below right) who read a poem. Weren’t there to hear it? You can read it below:

Tree Lighting at Fremont Park in the Second Year of the Pandemic

May we ever constellate around each other.

Like a blessing, a season of giving.

May we bear witness to moments that bring

waxwing closer to mistletoe berry,

wintering sparrow to crabapple and bramble.

More of this and each other, of giving thanks for

the evergreen oak, acorn-bearer and emblem

of power. Of honoring the Ohlone

who relied on the oak tree, and ground acorns

into a meal, and gifted each other

their finest flour. As we constellate, may we

find sweetness in what we’ve dried and roasted,

chestnuts, figs. From my hand to yours, and yours

to mine, these grains, like a prayer for winter.

Aileen was named an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow and was given a Special Congressional Recognition in 2021.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021