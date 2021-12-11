Tree in Fremont Park is lit for the holiday season
There were special helpers on hand last night at Fremont Park when Menlo Park Mayor Drew Combs was ready to flip the switch to turn on the holiday lights — his daughter and a number of her Laurel kindergarten classmates made moving that big switch to “on” super easy.
Also on hand was Poet Laureate of San Mateo County Aileen Cassinetto (pictured below right) who read a poem. Weren’t there to hear it? You can read it below:
Tree Lighting at Fremont Park in the Second Year of the Pandemic
May we ever constellate around each other.
Like a blessing, a season of giving.
May we bear witness to moments that bring
waxwing closer to mistletoe berry,
wintering sparrow to crabapple and bramble.
More of this and each other, of giving thanks for
the evergreen oak, acorn-bearer and emblem
of power. Of honoring the Ohlone
who relied on the oak tree, and ground acorns
into a meal, and gifted each other
their finest flour. As we constellate, may we
find sweetness in what we’ve dried and roasted,
chestnuts, figs. From my hand to yours, and yours
to mine, these grains, like a prayer for winter.
Aileen was named an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow and was given a Special Congressional Recognition in 2021.
Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021
