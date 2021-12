Lots of grey skies but not much precipitation in Menlo Park

The clouds over Menlo Park today indicated rain was on its way. But not much materialized at least after 9:00 am.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s rain gauge showed 0.05″ as of 9:00 am. Only an additional 0.02″ fell from that time to 4:00 pm, bringing the 24 hour total to 0.07″.

The year-to-date now stands at 6.07″.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2019