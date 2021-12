Rain rules the skies but rainbow sprouts in downtown Menlo Park

After some fits and starts this morning, the rain took hold for good mid-day, with some serious downpours.

But before that, blue skies yielded a rainbow over downtown Menlo Park.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent: “My gauge recorded 1.52″ from midnight to 4:30 pm. That brings the year-to-date to 7.81”.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021