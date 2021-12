The forecasted rain finally falls in Menlo Park

Consider this the corrected rain report. (Your trusted scribe picked up the wrong measurement sheet yesterday).

In the 24-hour period of Sunday, December 12, 0.30″ fell.

From midnight to 8:00 am this morning, 0.75″ found its way into weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s rain gauge.

That brings the year-to-date to 7.04″.

The forecast calls for rainy and windy conditions to continue throughout the day.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021