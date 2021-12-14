Holiday Party and Gift Faire in Woodside on December 17
The Village Hub and Woodside Village Church are hosting a Holiday Party and Gift Faire this Friday, December 17, featuring local artists & vendors, live music, seasonal food & drink, and kid’s games & crafts, including a bouncy house. View the schedule.
The faire is free but pre-order your lunch and pay for some kids’ activities online.
The Village Hub is located on the campus of Woodside Village Church, across from Woodside Elementary School (3154 Woodside Rd.)
