Latest storm packs quite a punch in Menlo Park

Weather watcher Dennis Nugent has updated the rainfall for the 24-hour period of December 13 as well as from midnight to 3:00 pm today (with the rain largely stopping in the morning).

He reports: “2.47” for December 13 and 0.22″ for today, bringing the year-to-date total to 8.98″.

InMenlo contributing photograph Robb Most took advantage of the pause in the rain to photograph drops still clinging to plants in the Arizona cactus garden on the Stanford campus. We think they are lovely!

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021