Woodside fire truck ornament for sale at San Mateo County History Museum

Menlo-Atherton alum Gary Dilley let us know about a tree ornament with local ties available at the San Mateo County History Museum gift shop:

“Pictured is a 1936 Town of Woodside fire truck Christmas ornament that Hallmark made and gave to the Woodside Fire Chief as a thank you for some gesture (perhaps letting Hallmark use the truck?). The Chief gave the ornaments to Mitch Postal, the San Mateo History Museum Director. The ornaments are really nice, and they are on sale in the museum gift shop for $17.95.”

The real engine has an interesting history. It served the town of Lemoore, CA, for three decades. It was purchased by the Woodside Fire Protection District and used for parades and public relations. It was called into action once in the late 1970s when the town’s in-service engine wouldn’t start, quickly helping to extinguish a blaze. It’s been in the hands of a private collector since 1989 but continues to be spotted at Bay Area events.

The Museum is located in the old county courthouse (2200 Broadway, Redwood City) and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.