After-School STEAM: STEAM Sleuths! on December 16

For Grades 3-5: It’s something cool after school, as scientists from the Discovery Cube lead students in building their own aqueduct systems and engineering turbines on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 04:00 to  05:00 pm. Register via Zoom.

Discover how we get the water and energy we need every day by building your own aqueduct system and engineering a turbine. You will be a renewable energy resource expert by the time you leave!

Activities:
• Paper Towel Aqueduct
• DIY Turbines

Materials list.

