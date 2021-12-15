After-School STEAM: STEAM Sleuths! on December 16

For Grades 3-5: It’s something cool after school, as scientists from the Discovery Cube lead students in building their own aqueduct systems and engineering turbines on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 04:00 to 05:00 pm. Register via Zoom.

Discover how we get the water and energy we need every day by building your own aqueduct system and engineering a turbine. You will be a renewable energy resource expert by the time you leave!

Activities:

• Paper Towel Aqueduct

• DIY Turbines

Materials list.