Indoor public settings mask mandate remains in effect in San Mateo County

by Linda Hubbard on December 15, 2021

With the State’s announcement of a statewide mask mandate (masks must be worn in all indoor public settings, irrespective of vaccine status) from 12/15/21 through 1/15/22, the indoor mask mandate remains in effect in San Mateo County.

People can remove masks while eating and drinking inside.

The state will require people attending mega-events attended by 1,000 or more that don’t require COVID-19 vaccination to show proof of a negative test taken within one day for an antigen test, and within two days for a PCR test. Previously, the window was 72 hours.

San Francisco, Contra Costa, Alameda and Marin counties have receive exemptions in certain settings.

Amanda December 15, 2021 at 4:11 pm

Please, not again… This has to stop some day… This does not make any sense anymore… Being vaccinated and still wearing masks, still having to test… After 2 years…

