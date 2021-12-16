Annual rainfall inches upward after yesterday and this morning’s rain in Menlo Park

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge showed 0.25″ for yesterday and another 0.53″ of rain as of 7:00 am this morning, with the sun out now.

That brings the year-to-date to 9.77″ a mighty leap over last year’s wimpy 0.82″ as of December 14.

We’re again showcasing some photos InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most took at Stanford’s cactus garden earlier this week.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021