Annual rainfall inches upward after yesterday and this morning’s rain in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on December 16, 2021

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital rain gauge showed 0.25″ for yesterday and another 0.53″ of rain as of 7:00 am this morning, with the sun out now.

That brings the year-to-date to 9.77″ a mighty leap over last year’s wimpy 0.82″ as of December 14.

We’re again showcasing some photos InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most took at Stanford’s cactus garden earlier this week.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search