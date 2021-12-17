Reception for Marcela’s Village final exhibit of year set for December 18

A reception will take place on Saturday, December 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm for Marcela’s Village final art exhibit of the year, which takes place though December 30th. It features art from local artists Robin Scholl and Veronica Buxton along with works by Fernando Escartiz and Marilyn Ines Rodriguez, and the gallery debut of 11-year old Aria Luna.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of Aria Luna’s AMAZONAS collection (selection above) supports the conservation of the Amazon Rain Forest.

Children welcome with parent supervision. Masks are required.

The exhibit is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue and open Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 6:00 pm