Café Zoë hosts holiday shopping featuring local artists on December 21

Café Zoë is offering an afternoon/evening of “Holiday Shopping” on Tuesday, December 21, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

The event includes a glass of bubbly/warm cocoa, a pizza tasting and the opportunity to shop local — selections from local artists and the Café’s offering of really fun stuff. Masks — open doors — etc. are all a part of the event. The Café is located at 1929 Menalto Avenue.

Included are nature photo tiles by local photographer Barbara Coll. She’ll be on hand offering the tiles as well as some colorful mugs. Prices start at $22 for the tiles and $18 for the mugs.