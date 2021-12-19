Spotted: Pretty holiday storefront at Gitane in downtown Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on December 19, 2021

We proclaim this beautifully decorated storefront at Gitane the prettiest in downtown Menlo Park! A good reminder to shop local this holiday season.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search