Listen to stories from Roger Williams Park Zoo on December 22

by Contributed Content on December 20, 2021

Menlo Park Library Storytime takes kids on a virtual trip to Providence, Rhode Island, where educators at Roger Williams Park Zoo will read fun stories and introduce an animal docent.

